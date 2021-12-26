My effort has been noticed by the upper echelon who care about credible work: Arjun Kapoor

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Sardar Ka Grandson and Bhoot Police - actor Arjun Kapoor had a rather eventful year 2021. Grateful to have received the chance to entertain the audience even during the pandemic, he says, “You’ve to be grateful and have humility in accepting the fact that at a time when the world was in chaos, work was happening for me and I was able to showcase it and receive love for it. It’s great to stay connected with the audience and reconnect with them and remind them of the fact that I’m here to act and earn my bread and butter by entertaining them.”

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that released theatrically earned him critical acclaim for his portrayal of a Haryanvi cop, and that made 2021 “a professionally satisfying year” for him. “My effort has been noticed by the upper echelon who care about credible work,” says Kapoor, adding, “When Naseeruddin Shah sits across you and says, ‘I saw your work and you were fantastic’ or when Kumud Mishra, who hails from that part of the world, says, ‘You didn’t even slip in your accent even once’, it’s an overwhelming feeling.”

The actor believes that the film “is still paying dividends”. He says, “Even the critics have had a conversation about it. It had its own shares of ups and down and we had to wait a long time for a release but eventually it worked out, in the best way possible.”

Apart from his projects, the 36-year-old also has been in news for his relationship with Malaika Arora. Quiz him if it bothers him and he admits, “Sometimes I feel it’s a little unfair but it’s passable. I respect the boundary to a certain degree to which people can have an opinion beyond which if they get too personal, I don’t enjoy it,” he ends.