Namashi Chakraborty reveals dad Mithun Chakraborty doesn't let him drive, tells him 'meri mehnat ki kamai dubayega'
bollywood

Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty has revealed that his father doesn't let him drive. Namashi will make his Bollywood debut this year with Bad Boy.
Published on Feb 17, 2022 05:20 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Namashi said that he takes the ferry on his way to the gym because Mithun is opposed to the idea of him getting behind the wheel. In an interview, Namashi revealed Mithun's reason behind not letting him go driving in Mumbai. 

Namashi talked to ETimes and said that at the time of the interview, he was travelling in an auto-rickshaw because his dad doesn’t let him drive. "I can drive but when I do, I get a little worked up. So my father tells me, 'Meri mehnat ki kamayi tu dubayega (You will waste my hard earned money)' and doesn’t let me drive. I catch a jetty from Madh Island to Versova for gym and then come back home," he said.

When asked about the pressure on him being a star kid, he said, “I get asked this a lot. I will tell you what I think. People have unrealistic expectations from a newcomer just because my father, mother, brother and bhabhi are actors, but if I dwell under that pressure, I will never enjoy the process of filmmaking.”

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, Namashi Chakraborty had revealed Mithun's reaction when he told him that he wants a career in Bollywood. He said, “When I told dad that I want to act back in 2016, he said, ‘Woh toh mujhe maaloom hai. Tu poora din Govinda, Shah Rukh aur mere gaano pe naachta hai (I knew that already because you keep on dancing to Govinda and Shah Rukh Khan's songs, and even my songs, the whole day)’.”

Topics
mithun chakraborty
