Navya Naveli Nanda wants nana Amitabh Bachchan's cool new hoodie, fans say ‘jaake maang lo’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of his pictures on Instagram on Monday. Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda reacted to the picture.

On Monday, Amitabh shared a photo of himself wearing a white hoodie along with black denims. He captioned the picture, “okaaaay .. back to work .. masked sanitized distance sized vacinized .. and every other IZED.”

Navya commented on the picture, “Can I have this hoodie?” A fan replied to her comment and wrote, “Tumko bas hoodie hi chaiye jake maang lo aur kya (You just want the hoodie, just go and take it)." Another one replied to her comment saying, “Aapke pass to sir khud hi hai . Hoodie to mere ko de do (You already have him, let him give his hoodie to me)."

Actor Rohit Roy said, “Loveeeeee the hoodie ! Too much OG swag in the pic!"One fan commented on the picture, “US mein Keeping Up With The Kardashians hai or India mein Keeping Up With The Bachchans. Looking amazing Bachchan sir.”

Navya is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who is the eldest daughter of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Actor Abhishek Bachchan is her uncle.

Unlike her grandparents and uncle, Navya had earlier opened up about not wanting to pursue a career in acting. She has said that she plans to join the family business. Her father Nikhil Nanda is the head of Escorts. Navya is a graduate of Fordham University and often shares glimpses of her life on social media.

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Navya had said, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

Amitabh was last seen in the 2021 film Chehre. He will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also stars actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. He will also be seen in Runway 34, which will be produced and directed by actor Ajay Devgn. Apart from this, he also has Good Bye, Jhund and the Hindi remake of Hollywood hit The Intern in the pipeline.

