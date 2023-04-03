Aaliya: Nawaz has been an absent father all his life, on what basis is he asking for our kids’ custody?

In a settlement proposal sent by Nawazuddin Siddiqui to his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, the actor is seeking custody of their children -- daughter Shora (13) and son Yaani Siddiqui (7). Aaliya claims that Nawazuddin didn’t play any part in raising their children and has no basis to seek their custody. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya with their daughter.

“His lawyers have sent us settlement papers, and we are looking at it at the moment. The main point in the custody battle is that he has asked for the kids to go and stay with him, which is not possible at all. The kids have been with me since birth, and don’t even want to go to their father,” says Aaliya.

She continues, “For a long time, Nawaz used to just come and meet. He didn’t give enough time to the kids. So, they don’t know what that relationship with father in reality is. Kaabhi aa gaye toh le gaye apne saath. Kishtun mein pyaar mila hai. My daughter is 13, and she is seeing how things have turned ugly between us. In fact, there are times when I ask her whether she wants to go and stay with him, and insists that she doesn’t want to go. My second kid is very small, and papa is one word he says rarely. Because he hasn’t met him enough. He knows papa is there, but doesn’t know about father’s love and his presence.”

At the moment, the couple is ready to settle disputes, and get divorced. It is also believed that as part of the settlement, he will be withdrawing the defamation suit which he filed against her.

Apart from custody of the kids, Aaliya is ready to settle for anything and everything, saying, “The kids are suffering from emotional upheaval. Their well being is suffering and so are their studies. I am not after anyone’s money, I just want their well being and upbringings. Bas sukoon chaiyeh ab”.

Talking about her relationship with Nawazuddin, she says, “My life with Nawaz has not been a pleasant one. He has changed as a person, with his personality reeking of fame, and stardom. He put some allegations on me, and now it will be proved in court. Now, I want to get rid of his surname”.

She reveals that the kids want to stay in India, but her estranged husband is forcing them to go to Dubai. “My daughter is requesting him not to send to Dubai. Moreover, he has not paid any money in the last 3-4 months, and the rent is due. But I will be in trouble because it is under my name,” she says, adding, “My kids have not met him in the last 10 months. He wants to meet but kids say no. I am not telling them not to meet their father”.

Opening up about her problems, she confesses, “No one is giving us a flat on rent in Mumbai. We go to the place and they refuse. All because of the public fight our relationship has become. They are scared about any future problem. The kids also hear this”.

She ends by calling Nawazuddin an absent father, saying, “He has been an absent father since the beginning. There are much more responsibilities and roles to play as a father apart from just sending money. He never gave them father’s love. On what basis is he asking for their custody? Phele apne faraz nibhan toh seeko, learn to look after them. I have the right to ask for the custody of my kids, he doesn’t”.