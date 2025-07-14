New Delhi, Neeraj Ghaywan's "Homebound", horror-comedy "Stree 2" and hit shows like "Black Warrant" and "Paatal Lok 2" are among the films and shows nominated for the 2025th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound', 'Stree 2' lead IFFM 2025 nominations

IFFM, which celebrates the best of Indian cinema and streaming, on Monday unveiled its nominations list for the 2025 edition, which will take place between August 14 and August 24, in Melbourne, Australia.

The IFFM Awards Night, during which the winners of the categories will be announced, is slated to take place on August 15. It honours cinematic excellence across film and OTT categories, according to a press release.

Besides "Homebound", which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, nominees in the Best Film category are "Kalki 2898AD", "L2: Empuraan", "Maharaj", Meiyazhagan", "Stree 2", and "Superboys of Malegaon".

The Best Indie Film category includes Aranya Sahay's "Humans in the Loop", "Feminichi Fathima" from Fasil Muhammed, and "Baksho Bondi", a Bengali drama from Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi.

Other films in the category are "Angammal", "Boong", "Village Rockstars 2", and "We are Faheem and Karun".

In the Best Actor category, Khatter and co-star Vishal Jethwa are nominated for "Homebound" alongside Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan for his debut role in "Maharaj". It also features Abhishek Bachchan for his role in "I Want to Talk" and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal for "L2 : Empuraan", Adarsh Gourav , Gugun Kipgen and Manoj Bajpayee .

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore , Shraddha Kapoor , and Kareena Kapoor Khan are in the Best Actor category alongside Anjali Sivaraman , Bhanita Das , Geetha Kailasam , Shamla Hamza , and Tillotama Shome .

The Best Director race has contenders in "Superboys of Malegoan" director Reema Kagti, Ghaywan, "Humans in the Loop" director Sahay, "Boong" director Lakshmipriya Devi, "We are Faheem and Karun" director Onir, "Village Rockstars 2" director Rima Das, "Bad Girls" director Varsha Bharath and "Angammal" director Vipin Radhakrishnan.

Web series "Black Warrant", "Gyaarah Gyaarah", "Kota Factory Season 3", "Paatal Lok Season 2" and "Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper" are nominated in the Best Web Series segment.

Series "Khauf", "Manorathangal" and "Thallivattam Palayam" are also in the list.

In the Best Actor Web Series, the contenders are Ananya Pandey for "Call Me Bae", Monika Panwar for "Khauf", Nimisha Sajayan for "Dabba Cartel", Parvathy Thiruvothu for "Manorathangal" Rasika Dugal for "Mirzapur 3", Shabana Azmi for "Dabba Cartel" and Tillotamma Shome for "Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper".

Actors Abhishek Kumar , Ali Fazal , Jaideep Ahlawat , Jitendra Kumar , Mammootty , Manav Kaul and Zahaan Kapoor are competing in the Best Actor Web Series category.

