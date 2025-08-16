Melbourne, Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s moving drama "Homebound" dominated the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025 awards night, bagging the coveted honours of best film and best director. Neeraj Ghaywan’s 'Homebound' wins top honours at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025

Ghaywan's movie, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jetwa and Janhvi Kapoor, triumphed at the annual gala, which honours the best of Indian cinema on a global stage, on Friday night.

"Homebound", which explores themes of belonging, displacement and the emotional complexities of returning home, will also serve as the festival’s closing film on August 24.

Apart from Ghaywan’s double win, the evening also saw Bollywood star Aamir Khan receive the prestigious Excellence in Cinema Award for his decades-long contribution to the industry.

“I have been attracted to telling stories from a very young age. Filmmaking is a collaborative art and this award and recognition wouldn’t have been possible without my writers, directors, co-stars, and the audiences who have given me the opportunity to tell the stories and be part of the many stories I have been part of," Aamir, who most recently starred in critical hit "Sitaare Zameen Par", said in a statement.

Abhishek Bachchan was named best actor for his performance in filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's "I Want to Talk", while Geetha Kailasam won best actor for "Angammal", which also won best indie film award.

“Life has come a full circle for me. I came here in 2022 where I was feted with the excellence in cinema award for my body of work. But this is an emotional moment for me to get the best actor on this very stage and be recognised for my role in a film that’s extremely special to me.

"It was 3 years back in Melbourne at this same festival where Shoojit Da offered me this role in 'I Want To Talk'. It was Shoojit Da who believed in me that I could pull off this role and this role is an ode to my father and my daughter because it’s about caring and raising a parent," Bachchan said.

On the streaming side, the best series award went to filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's "Black Warrant". Jaideep Ahlawat was recognised as best actor for "Paatal Lok" season two, while Nimisha Sajayan earned best actor for "Dabba Cartel".

The winners also included actor-comedian Vir Das, who received the Disruptor Award, Aditi Rao Hydari, honoured for Diversity in Cinema, and Arvind Swamy, recognised with the Leadership in Cinema Award.

The awards also spotlighted short films, with best short film awarded to "Kalar Pencils" by Dhananjay Santosh Goregaonkar and best short film to "Drifters" by David Liu.

Now in its 16th year, IFFM is the largest Indian film festival outside India. It will conclude on August 24.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.