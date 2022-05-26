Neetu Kapoor retorts 'phir bahu' as paparazzo asks her about Alia Bhatt, adds, 'she is very happy'. Watch

Neetu Kapoor gets asked about her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt whenever she talks to the paparazzi these days. The actor is seemingly tired of the same old questions and playfully retorted when a paparazzo asked her about Alia Bhatt again. The interaction happened when Neetu along with her son Ranbir Kapoor attended the 50th birthday bash of Karan Johar. Also Read| Ranbir Kapoor gives cute baby a kiss, cuddles with him in unseen video, fans tag Alia Bhatt: 'Please see this'

Alia had to miss the grand party as she is currently filming for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. Neetu eventually gave in to the paparazzi's questions and told them that Alia is happy and well.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Neetu is seen talking to the paparazzi as she leaves the event. She first complimented them on their outfits, and said, "Kaise ho, bade acche lag rahe ho aap sab suit boot mein (How are you, all of you are looking very good in suit)." A paparazzo responds that they have dressed up for Karan's birthday. The paparazzo then asked Neetu, "Bahu ke baare mein kuch batao na (Tell us something about your daughter-in-law)."

Neetu replied, "Phir bahu (asking about daughter-in-law again)." She added, "Abhi bahu bahut kushal mangal hai and she is very happy. Ab aage badho (My daughter-in-law is very happy and well. Now you move on from this topic)." Neetu's fans praised her in the comments section for her humble attitude, as one wrote, "She's so sweet." Another commented, "The most humble person."

Neetu is currently seen as a judge on Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji. She will be next seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani.

Ranbir and Alia had tied the knot in presence of close family and friends on the balcony of their Bandra home Vastu. The family had not confirmed the wedding date or location up until the eve of the ceremony.

