Neetu Kapoor shares candid photos of Rishi Kapoor and her sharing a laugh on wedding anniversary: ‘In remembrance’

Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor on their wedding anniversary with a sweet Instagram post. “In remembrance,” she wrote along with a heart emoji, as she shared candid pictures of them sharing a laugh.

The photos were from Rishi and Neetu’s appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show a few years ago. Their daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans also showered love. “To the most beautiful couple ever,” one wrote, raising a toast, while another said, “This was one of THE CUTEST episodes I watched... You both are the original sweethearts.”

Riddhima also wished Rishi and Neetu on their anniversary via Instagram Stories. Riddhima shared a picture of Neetu with her arms around Rishi and added a heart emoji.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Neetu had revealed that Rishi confessed his feelings for her in a telegram that he sent from Paris, while she was shooting for Kabhi Kabhie in Srinagar.

Rishi and Neetu got married in 1980. While their son Ranbir Kapoor followed in their footsteps to become an actor, Riddhima stayed away from the spotlight and became a jewellery designer.

Rishi died on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with cancer. Neetu often shares posts about him. On his birth anniversary last year, she talked about a lot during their ‘last few traumatic years’, when he was undergoing chemotherapy in New York.

“Hope and being strong is what he taught me... Value each day... We all miss him today!!! I can picture how excited he would have been for his 69th birthday!!! I’m sure he is celebrating with his family up there. Happy birthday Kapoor Saab,” she wrote on Instagram.

Neetu will soon make her comeback on the big screen with Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

