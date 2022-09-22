Neha Dhupia says it was 'emotional' playing a mom struggling with work-life balance months after her own son's birth

In a recent interview, actor Neha Dhupia spoke about how she felt a lot more emotional playing a mother on screen in a short film she shot soon after giving birth to son Guriq. Neha is currently being seen in Good Morning, a short film that released on Thursday Amazon miniTV. Neha revealed that she shot the film months after the birth of her son in Octiber last year (Also read: Neha Dhupia shares daughter's graduation day video, see her tiny hat)

In Good Morning, Neha plays Angha, who struggles to maintain a work-life balance as she focuses on both her career and kids. It was Neha's first project since the birth of her son in October 2021.

In a new interview with Pinkvilla, the actor said, “I went into playing this character soon after giving birth to Guriq. So I was feeling a lot more emotional and full-up at that point.” Guriq is the actor's second child. She and husband, actor Angad Bedi, have a daughter named Mehr as well. The two tied the knot in 2018.

Neha also spoke about how she and Angad want to raise their kids. “I don’t think happiness lies in your report card, or the grades. Happiness lies in just being good, doing good, having a great value system. That’s the value system we want to give our children as well. Being able to have the freedom to make a choice, to dream, and then follow that dream. And that’s what we’re raising our children with. Both Angad and I are not the finest when it comes to diving into books and academics. But we’re most definitely a clear example of living our dreams.”

Good Morning is directed by Jyoti Kapur Das. The film also stars Anup Soni. Neha as last seen in the film A Thursday alongside Yami Gautam. The movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar in February. Neha shot the film while she was heavily pregnant with Guriq.

