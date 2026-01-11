New directors to watch out for in 2026: Will fresh talent write a new chapter for Indian cinema?

While Vir Das is primarily known for his comedy, this role showcases his versatility, as he steps into a more serious, action-oriented character. The comedic elements of the film are enhanced by Kavi Shastri’s direction, which blends humour with tension in a captivating manner. The film is set to release on 16 January.

The film features Mithila Palkar as Happy’s no-nonsense sidekick, while Aamir Khan and Imran Khan will play key roles. The film promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its witty dialogue, quirky characters, and unpredictable twists.

Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos is a fresh take on the detective genre, combining mystery, action, and comedy in a way that feels both nostalgic and contemporary. Directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri, the film follows Happy Patel (played by Vir Das), a charming yet somewhat bumbling detective. Happy, driven by curiosity and the need to prove himself, is thrust into a complex conspiracy involving international intrigue, a missing treasure, and a group of high-powered criminals.

As 2026 begins, the Indian film industry is poised to welcome a new generation of directors with innovative ideas, fresh storytelling techniques, and distinctive voices. Several young filmmakers are poised to make their mark this year, delivering a range of films that include gripping thrillers, heartfelt dramas, and musical comedies. Here’s a look at some of the most promising directors to keep an eye on in 2026.

Abhishek Raj & Rajneesh Thakur – One Two Cha Cha Chaa One Two Cha Cha Chaa is set to be one of the most exciting Bollywood comedy releases of 2026. Directed by Abhishek Raj and Rajneesh Thakur, the film promises to bring the perfect blend of humour, drama, and heart to the silver screen. Set against a backdrop of festive celebrations, the movie follows the hilarious journey of its characters as they navigate the chaos, misunderstandings, and love that come with a grand celebration.

Abhishek Raj has built a reputation for his sharp sense of humour and contemporary storytelling. His background in both script development and creative direction gives him a unique edge when it comes to blending smart comedy with heart.

Rajneesh Thakur complements Abhishek’s sensibilities with a strong visual and narrative style. Known for his ability to inject high-energy pacing and situational humour into films, Thakur has a keen sense of how to keep audiences engaged from scene to scene.

According to a report by The Times of India, the plot revolves around a group of colourful characters caught up in a series of unpredictable and hilarious events. Lalit Prabhakar, known for his role in Anandi Gopal, describes the film as "absolute madness on wheels," while Anant V Joshi of Kathal fame calls it "a wild ride of laughs and total nautanki."

The ensemble cast comprises a mix of seasoned actors and fresh talent, each bringing their own unique flair to the film. Ashutosh Rana, stepping away from his usual intense roles, shares that the film allowed him to “dive into a different kind of madness,” adding a refreshing new layer to his acting range. Abhimanyu Singh (of Gulaal and Sooryavanshi fame) calls it “a laughter riot where every moment is unpredictable." The film will release on January 16.