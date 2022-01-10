Nidhhi Agerwal: Theatres being closed doesn’t feel good at all

2022 looks to be a busy year for Nidhhi Agerwal, who has a host of films lined up for a release, including the Telugu period action film Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

“This year looks amazing to me. I have three releases in the first half of the year itself. I will also start a couple of new projects as well. Work wise, 2022 looks amazing, and same is the case with my personal life too. Overall, I am hoping for a great year,” says the 28-year-old, who started her acting career with the Hindi film Munna Michael with actor Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

But the rapid rise in covid positive cases has left the film industry worried. Ask Agerwal how is this going to impact the industry again, and she quips, “I don’t really know. But I just hope that there is no effect because I think the industry has been impacted before, we have all lost around one and a half year of our life, which is a lot. So I really hope that nothing of that sort happens again.”

But even as we speak, theatres in Delhi have been shut down in fear of the new variant. Makers are postponing release dates, like RRR and Jersey. In such a scenario, how does Agerwal feel in the capacity of an actor?

“As an actor, it makes me feel bad. It is like you own a shop and it is closed… of course it will impact your business! It doesn’t feel good at all. I am hopeful about the situation though and trying to be positive. I feel something like that will not happen again, where all theatres are closed,” she signs off.