Nitesh Tiwari to shoot his next in Lucknow

Chhichhore and Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari will shoot his next film in Lucknow. The National Award-winning film maker was in the state capital with his team for a recce and they are expected to be here by March-end to start the shoot for his next.

The untitled film stars Varun Dhawan where as for the leading lady names of many actors are doing rounds. The team is scheduled to shoot for nearly 30 days in the city while few scenes are planned to be shot in Kanpur.

A source close to the unit tells, “The team was here for four days and we covered entire city and eventually the locations are being locked. Some big houses have been zeroed upon where the main shoot will be held and there are many passing shots that will be shot in different locations.”

Nitesh Tiwari during recce at Narhi locality in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

Tiwari and his team made several rounds of a house in Narhi locality where they seemed to have decided on a house near the Society Park. Interestingly, Nitesh’s wife and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari too has shot the blockbuster film Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) in the same locality, adjacent to the house they have figured, tells a localite. He was also a co-writer in the film and has so far written story-screenplay and dialogues of all his projects including Chillar Party and Bhootnath Returns.

Now, that the Uttar Pradesh elections are in its last leg and results are scheduled to be announced on March 10, shoots have started to resume in Lucknow. Anil Sharma is first to roll with the shoot of Gadar-2 followed by Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai besides other projects. Due to elections and third pandemic wave the shoots have slowed down since the start of 2022 which is expected to speed up now.