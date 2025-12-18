New Delhi, Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday said his views against the traditional concept of 'parda' are well know but he cannot accept what Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done by pulling off a woman's veil at a public function. Nitish Kumar owes unconditional apology to the lady: Javed Akhtar on 'naqab' row

The incident, a video clip of which has gone viral on social media and has kicked off a major political controversy, took place at ‘Samvad’, the CM's secretariat, where appointment letters were being given to the appointees by the CM.

When the woman came up for her letter of appointment, Kumar saw her 'naqab', and said 'what is this'. He then removed the veil.

In a post on X, Akhtar said he condemns the incident in "very strong words".

"Every one who knows me even in the most cursory manner knows how much I am against the traditional concept of Parda but it doesn’t mean that by any stretch of imagination I can accept what Mr Nitish Kumar has done to a Muslim lady doctor... Mr Nitish Kumar owes an unconditional apology to the lady," the lyricist posted on X.

The Patna incident has drawn criticism from far and wide, including many West Asian countries, and the JD president is facing accusations of disrespecting Muslim traditions.

Akhtar also criticised an X user for accusing him of "selective outrage" on the issue.

"How dare you accuse me of selective outrage. If you don't know how strongly I oppose the right wingers and regressives of my own community you are an imbecile," he said and also challenged the user to name the film where he has shown a female character in "poor light".

As he pointed out in his post, Akhtar has often spoken against "parda" and most recently at a literary festival in 2025 where he was asked about being raised by women who never wore burkhas by a student. "So according to you, a woman is less strong if she covers her face?" she asked.

Akhtar's response was: "Why should you be ashamed of your face? Why should you be? I believe that revealing clothes – whether men wear them or women – don’t look dignified."

"But what makes her cover her face? What's so vulgar, obscene and undignified about her face

that's covered. Why? This is peer pressure."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.