Nitu Chandra reveals Irrfan Khan helped her make contacts in Hollywood: 'He made the foundation strong'

Actor Nitu Chandra has recalled how late actor Irrfan Khan had helped her make contacts in Los Angeles. In a new interview, Nitu revealed that Irrfan also played an important part in setting up a firm foundation in Hollywood.

Nitu Chandra made her Hollywood debut with 2021 film Never Back Down: Revolt. In the film, Nitu essayed the role of Jaya who is kidnapped and then forced to fight, in an underground fighting club, to survive. Directed by Kellie Madison and written by Audrey Arkins, the film released last year.

In an interview with Peeping Moon, Nitu said, "My journey till now has been all about doing something when I think about it instead of just sitting. When I was in New York, I messaged Irrfan sir who was shooting in London in 2017. I told him that people call me a Brazilian, Lebanon and Italian too, so I was thinking of going to LA and trying my luck there. He connected me to his agents. That’s how I made contacts there." Talking about Irrfan helping her in Hollywood, Nitu said: “He made the foundation strong.”

She also added, "They told me if I have to work in Hollywood, I have to live in the US. Since I was a trained martial artist, I was looking at doing action stuff, which wasn’t happening much in India. That was one of the genres I wanted to try. It felt incomplete that being a martial artist, I couldn’t do action. That’s how I went out to make the world a platform and create opportunities globally."

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Nitu had spoken about Never Back Down: Revolt. “I met the producer David Zelon (Mandalay Pictures, who have produced the franchise) at the screening of Bad Boys. After I was introduced to him, we began chatting about Indian actors in Hollywood films. I just happened to tell him that I always try to polish my skills. When he asked me to elaborate, I told him I am a black-belt 4th Dan in Taekwondo.”

She had also said, “By the end of our conversation, David asked them to script the character around me. That is how Jaya's character has been written. Then, we stayed in London for three weeks and later shot it. I completed the film and came back a month ago.”

Nitu's last Hindi film was Kucch Luv Jaisaa alongside Shefali Shah, Rahul Bose and Sumeet Raghavan. She has featured in several films including Garam Masala (2005), Traffic Signal (2007), Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye (2008) and Apartment (2010).

The actor has launched her own production house, Champaran Talkies which released Mithila Makhaan. Directed by her brother Nitin Chandra, the film won a National Film award.

