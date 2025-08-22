Mumbai, Bollywood star Kajol has said there is no clash between her upcoming series “The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha” season 2 and Akshay Kumar- starrer “Jolly LLB 3”, despite both the projects revolving around courtroom drama. No clash between ‘The Trial 2’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Jolly LLB 3’: Kajol

Kajol attended the trailer launch event of the upcoming series on Friday in Mumbai.

“My take is that there is no clash. Its not a clash. Even if you ask Akshay he will say 'Your film will definitely work' and even I will say his film will definitely work,” she told reporters at the event.

Kajol’s series is set to stream on JioHotstar from September 19.

On the other side, Kumar’s “Jolly LLB 3” is scheduled for a theatrical release on the same date.

Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma.

Kajol features in the role of Noyonika Sengupta in the series.

The actor said it was easy to connect with her character.

“Noyonika character was a very easy character to connect with. I think all women have faced things… they all understand the conscious decision we make as women especially when we are dealing with families, kids, relatives, work and all of this. I have some wonderful women around me as well…I take inspiration from them and I hope I have done justice.”

The first season, released in 2023 and was directed by Suparn Verma. It featured Kajol in the role of Noyonika Sengupta. The series revolves around a housewife who is forced to restart her career as a lawyer after her husband lands in jail.

The new season continues the journey of Kajol's Noyonika, who has now found her footing in the ruthless world of law as she battles new challenges, impossible choices, and shocking betrayals.

In the recent time, the actor has been seen portraying strong mother character on screen with films such as "Maa" and "Salaam Venky".

Kajol, 51, said there is a influence of society perception on the script she is offered.

"When you are a women especially in our society you are married and have kids, there is a certain perception society has is very influential in the kind of scripts that you are even offered. I can never deny that I am a mother. I love the fact that I am a mom. I love my kids and I said categorically time and again that they are the best thing I have done in my life. So I think that is yes a huge part of how people see.”

"The Trial" is adapted from the US show "The Good Wife", which was produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions, with the format rights that are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Kajol's latest work is the mythological horror film "Maa", which released on June 27. It was directed by Vishal Furia, known for "Lapachhapi", "Criminal Justice" and "Chhori". It also marked Kajol's entry into the horror genre.

