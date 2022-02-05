Nora Fatehi returns to Instagram, reveals reason behind her short exit

Nora Fatehi is back on Instagram after she left her fans concerned on Friday with the account going inactive. Late at night, Nora Fatehi returned to Instagram and shared a note revealing the reason behind her break from the platform.

Nora took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Sorry guys there was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since the morning! thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out quickly!"

Nora Fatehi shared a note on her Instagram Stories.

Nora has 37.6 million followers on Instagram. She introduces herself as an "Actress, Performer, Singer/Self taught dancer, Producer," in the bio on her Instagram page.

Nora's last post was about her trip to an animal reserve in Dubai where she spent time with white lions. She was seen feeding a lion by following a specific technique. Sharing the video, Nora had written, “This was scary.. thanks to Masood and his entire team for giving me this opportunity to interact with these beautiful animals who have been rescued from circuses and mistreatment. Your whole team is doing a great job at rehabilitating them.. This was a surreal experience for me and I’ll remember it forever.”

She has shared many more glimpses from her current Dubai vacation, including her pictures from pool time. Other videos on her Instagram Stories showed her feeding a baby hyena with a bottle, making kissy faces at a chimpanzee and talking to an owl.

Nora was last seen in Guru Randhawa's music video, Dance Meri Rani. She had previously appeared in Guru's music video Naach Meri Rani as well. Her new video showed her in blonde curly hair and similar outfits as she showed her dance moves.

