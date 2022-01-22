Not barrier; regional languages aid me in testing my craft: Vivek Anand Oberoi

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi marked his debut in South cinema with the Telugu film Rakta Charita (2010). Ever since, he has been seen playing pivotal parts in the Tamil film Vivegam (2017) and the Malayalam film Lucifer (2019), among others.

For Oberoi, grasping the emotionality of a character is more important than the language: “As an actor, it is important for me to understand the emotional graph of the character and language is just a tool to play the part. Every language has a certain cadence and one has to get the sur of a character right.”

Next in pipeline is Malayalam action thriller Kaduva where the 45-year-old will be seen alongside actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Talking about his collaboration with him, Oberoi says, “I’ve already starred in his directorial debut, Lucifer. The film was headlined by none other than Mohanlal (Malayalam superstar). It was an incredible feeling to go into another language and receive critical acclaim and love from the audience and win multiple awards for my role.”

He believes that his character Bobby in the film gave him an all new identity. He elaborates, “The gamble paid off because it was my debut as an actor in a language film which isn’t my native tongue. What’s also interesting to note is that, anywhere I go across the world, whether it is the Middle East or India, the minute I hear someone calling out the name Bobby from behind, I know that it’s a Malayalee fan.”

He adds that language has never been a barrier for him. “Rather than the language acting as a barrier, I see it as an enabler that aids me in testing my craft in different languages and helps me make a mark with my ability to become one with the character,” Oberoi concludes.

