bollywood

Not married yet! Tanishaa Mukerji quashes secret wedding rumours

After speculations and internet frenzy about her tying the knot secretly, the “amused” actor clears the air
Published on Jan 06, 2022 10:37 AM IST
ByVinay MR Mishra

For some actors, relationships or movie offers make buzz, but for actor Tanishaa Mukerji, her toe ring did the job. On Tuesday, Mukerji, who is in Goa currently, posted a picture of her feet with toe rings, which left the internet users wondering if the actor had tied the knot secretly. Many comments mentioned that toe rings are an essential ornament that married woman adorn. An “amused” Mukerji was not “aware” of all the conjectures spinning on the net, courtesy of being in a no network area.

“I like wearing toe rings and I thought it looked good. That’s why, I took a picture and posted it. There’s nothing more to it. Do I need to justify my fashion sense to people? (laughs)” questions Mukerji.

The picture that Tanishaa posted (Instagram)

Talking about marriage, the former Bigg Boss contestant admits it is indeed on her mind. “Of course, everybody thinks about it. My dream wedding keeps changing till I find the dream man to get married,” she quips, and adds, “I’m not breaking all the hearts yet. If and when I tie the knot, I will let the world know it. I’m not a quiet person. It’ll (the wedding) be a fanfare.”

So does that mean she has not found her dream man yet? She reverts, “The whole world knows that I’m single. There’s no need to keep it ambiguous. And I’m happy being single.”

