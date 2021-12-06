Nushrratt Bharuccha says family was ‘taken aback’ by her revealing outfit in Chhote Chhote Peg: ‘What is this?’

Nushrratt Bharuccha said that her parents and grandmother were ‘a little taken aback’ by her outfit in the Chhote Chhote Peg song from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. However, they came around once they saw the reception to the video as well as her look being appreciated.

In Chhote Chhote Peg, Nushrratt featured alongside Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh. She wore a red bralette and a matching skirt with a dramatic slit on one side.

Speaking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Nushrratt said that her mother, father and grandmother watched the music video of Chhote Chhote Peg with her on the day it came out. “They actually looked at me and asked me, ‘Is that a bra that you are wearing?’ I paused for two seconds and I said, ‘It’s a bralette. There’s a term for it, it’s a styling term. People wear it’,” she said.

“Of course, they were a little taken aback, like, ‘Yeh kya hai (What is this)?’ It worked for the song, it worked for me, it looked nice, everybody spoke about it well, it became a hit. I think what happened was, they kind of understood there is a reason why certain things are done for a certain theme. Matlab agar iss gaane mein yeh hai toh yeh hai (If this is the demand of the song, this is how it is). It doesn’t take away from who I am. I have not fallen in any way so it was easy for them to get over it,” she added.

Recently, Nushrratt was seen in the Amazon original film, Chhorii, as a pregnant woman trying to save her unborn child from supernatural forces. Her upcoming films include Hurdang, alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma, and Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

