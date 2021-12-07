Nushrratt Bharuccha says she broke down when Akaash-Vani failed, Kartik Aaryan and others consoled her: ‘I just crashed’

Nushrratt Bharuccha said that she was heartbroken by the failure of Akaash-Vani at the box office and burst into tears at producer Kumar Mangat Pathak’s office. In the film, directed by Luv Ranjan, she played a survivor of domestic violence. Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh starred alongside her.

In an interview, Nushrratt said that Akaash-Vani was a film close to her heart and she was badly affected when it flopped. She revealed that she ‘just crashed’ when it did not do well.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Nushrratt said that Akaash-Vani did not last in the theatres for even a week and was pulled out prematurely due to poor response from the audience. She called the film ‘close to (her) heart’ and said that she gave it her all. She revealed that she did not even talk to her family for a month because she wanted to be in character.

“It didn’t work at all. I remember I went to Kumar ji’s office and I cried. We were all sitting there and discussing ki picture nahi chali (that the film did not work), it’s okay, itna nuksaan (these are the losses suffered) etc,” she said.

While Kumar took the failure of Akaash-Vani on the chin, Nushrratt broke down. “They were like, ‘Arre, Nushrratt, it’s okay, hota hai, picturein flop hoti hai (it happens, films don’t work sometimes).’ I was like, ‘Meri picture flop hui hai, aapko itna nuksaan ho gaya (My film flopped, you had to suffer such losses)",” she said, adding, “Kartik, Luv sir, Abhishek (Pathak, producer), Kumar ji, they were all sitting and consoling me because I just crashed.”

Also read | Nushrratt Bharuccha says family was ‘taken aback’ by her revealing outfit in Chhote Chhote Peg: ‘What is this?’

Nushrratt has been a part of hits such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Dream Girl. Her upcoming films include Hurdang, alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma, and Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.