Nysa Devgan goes sightseeing with friends in Spain, says she couldn't do any ‘saving'. See pics

Nysa Devgan is currently studying in London and often makes an appearance in pictures shared by her friends and near and dear ones. Nysa visited Spain with her friends this week and pictures of them are now on Instagram. She is seen taking in the city view from a height in one picture and chilling with her friends indoors in the other. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan twin in red as they pose with friends in Amsterdam. See pics

Her friend Orhan Awatramani shared the photos on his Instagram handle. He also shared pictures of the places they visited in Spain, including Casa Batlló in Barcelona. He simply captioned them, "in Spain w/o the S." Nysa commented on the post, “no s cuz no saving.” Orhan reacted to her comment with a laughing emoji.

Nysa Devgan's friend shared pictures from Spain.

Nysa recently met Janhvi Kapoor in Amsterdam. Janhvi was on a vacation in the city and was even twinning with Nysa in red as they met for lunch. Janhvi had shared the pics on Instagram with the caption, "Lost in Amsterdam (unicorn emoji)." She recently partied Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal at a London club as well.

In May, Nysa also attended the wedding of singer Kanika Kapoor along with her friends. She was a delight in a pink gown as she partied with her friends at the wedding. She also attended the Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in an outfit by designer Manish Malhotra.

Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. Her actor father Ajay Devgn was once again asked about her future plans in an interview. He told Film Companion, "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now." Ajay and Kajol also have a 11-year-old son, Yug Devgan.

