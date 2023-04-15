Palak Tiwari says Aryan Khan is ‘always on his own at parties’: He’s exactly how he seems

Actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari will soon be making her acting debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She first grabbed attention with Harrdy Sandhu's 2021 song Bijlee Bijlee. The actor was in the news also because of her rumoured relationship with Ibrahim Ali Khan. Now, Palak has opened up about Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a new interview. (Also read: Palak Tiwari reacts to Ibrahim Ali Khan dating rumours: 'Love can never be calculated or predicted')

Palak Tiwari has said that Aryan Khan remains by himself during parties.

Palak and Aryan Khan have been spotted together at parties in recent times by the paparazzo. Palak was asked about her equation with Aryan and about his perception by the media as someone who rarely smiles during photographs.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak talked about Aryan Khan and said, “He’s exactly how he seems. He’ll say a few words and he’ll make an impactful statement, leave and go back into the crowd. He’s very like that. He’s a very sweet guy, very nice and quite a good guy. He’s always on his own at parties. He’s sweet like if you want to talk to him, he’ll speak to you and all but he’s more like a quiet kinda guy.”

Earlier, Palak had also opened up about a paparazzo video in which she was seen trying to hide her face. She had clarified that she and Ibrahim Ali Khan were out with a group of friends, and that she was only trying to hide from her mother Shweta Tiwari as she had lied to her about her whereabouts. She had denied any rumours about their relationship and said that currently she's only focusing her energy on her work.

Recently at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman indirectly hinted at Palak's relationship status. When the host of the show was introducing actors to the stage, he almost fell from the edge of the stage while naming Palak. When someone cracked a joke about falling for Palak, Salman said, “Woh already gir chuki hai (She has already fallen).” Even though it's still unclear if the actor was referring to Palak's dating rumours with Ibrahim, many were caught by surprise.

Palak Tiwari will be in Salman Khan-led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which will be released on April 21. She also has The Virgin Tree, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, as one of her upcoming projects in the pipeline.

