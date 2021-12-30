Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pankaj Tripathi wonders why he is working so much

The actor, who has multiple releases in 2022, says he wants to slow down and is planning a break soon.
Pankaj Tripathi had four releases in 2021.
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 04:34 PM IST
ByKavita Awaasthi

After six projects in 2020, this year Pankaj Tripathi had “fewer” releases including Kaagaz, Mimi, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and 83.

“Since last few years, I was on an auto-pilot mode in life,” says the actor, talking about his hectic schedule. He states 2021 was a good year “overall”. He adds, “Though like many other people, we all dealt with the pandemic and had our struggles. This year, too, I have been shooting all year. I have reduced my working hours now as I realize I am doing too much work. I am planning to take a break soon, once the current projects wrap up.”

Next year, he has a “couple of films and a few web shows” lined up including Criminal Justice 3, Oh My God! 2, Srijit Mukerji’s Sherdil. Admitting that he is working too much, he exclaims, “Bahut zyada kaam kar raha hoon. I wonder why am I doing so much? At times, I do get the feeling that maybe I need to take it slower. In dino, mere andar ka actor bechain ho raha hai. I think it is because I am unable to say no to friends or at times, the project and role offered are just fabulous, so I don’t want to let them go. In fact, at times, I keep taking on stuff till all the dates in my dairy are booked. But I am trying to learn to say no. Right now, I am booked for the next seven months.”

Looking back at 2021, Tripathi is glad that he got a chance to “explore and reinvent” this year. “Kaagaz and Mimi worked wonders as they were most viewed films on their respective OTTs, I am told. Bunty Aur Babli 2 released in theatres as did 83 and have been appreciated. All the roles were varied and I enjoyed the process of shooting for each project.”

Kavita Awaasthi

Mumbai-based Kavita Awaasthi writes on Television, for the daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT Cafe

