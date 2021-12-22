Paparazzo confuses Alaya F with 'Alia', here's how Freddy actor reacted. Watch

Actor Alaya F reacted to a paparazzo who addressed her as ‘Alia’, appearing to confuse her with Alia Bhatt, when the Jawaani Jaaneman star stepped out recently.

On Tuesday evening, Alaya was seen out and about with her friends. While her friends stayed away from the cameras, Alaya took a few moments to pose for the paparazzi. The actor was seen wearing a black separates.

As she was making her way out, a paparazzo was heard addressing her as ‘Alia’ while requesting her to pose for pictures. Alaya cracked up and replied ‘Wrong (one),’ with the photographers joining in to inform the paparazzo that he's addressed her wrongly. “Wrong number,” one of them was heard telling.

A cameraman also asked Alaya why are celebrities scared of them. She replied, “Camera se darte hai, aapse nahi (They are scared of the camera, not of you).”

Earlier this year, Alaya shared her thoughts on Alia and had nothing but praises for her. On Zoom TV’s By Invite Only, Alaya said, “Uff, she is just too good! I saw her Gangubai trailer at least… We (she and host Renil Abraham) have seen it together, I don’t know how many times, so imagine how much I saw it on my own time.”

“We have seen, like, a bad trailer and then we are like, ‘Let’s just watch Gangubai to refresh our minds. We have to clean it out,’” she added.

Alaya is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Furniturewala. Making her debut as Saif Ali Khan and Tabu's pregnant daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman, Alaya won the Best Debut (Female) Filmfare award for her performance in the movie. She has also featured in the music video Aaj Sajeya.

This year, the actor wrapped the shoot of Freddy. Alaya stars alongside Kartik Aaryan in the film backed by Ekta Kapoor. It is helmed by Shashanka Ghosh.