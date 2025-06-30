New Delhi, Veteran actor Paresh Rawal has confirmed his return to the third installment of the comedy franchise "Hera Pheri", saying that everything is resolved now. Paresh Rawal returns to 'Hera Pheri 3': It is all resolved now

In May this year, Rawal had announced his exit from the third part, which would have reunited him with franchise co-stars Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty as well as filmmaker Priyadarshan. The news had come as a huge shock to the ardent fanbase of the hit comedy franchise.

What followed was a lawsuit filed by Akshay, who is also the producer on the project through his company Cape of Good Films.

Rawal has now joined back the movie, an announcement he made during his recent appearance on a podcast.

"Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi , but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves. After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years," Rawal said on Himanshu Mehta's podcast.

The veteran actor also said there is no "controversy", referring to Akshay's lawsuit, which sought ₹25 crore in damages.

"I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation.

"You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko do. So, I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat kare . Aur kuch nahin . It is all resolved now," he added.

Directed by Priyadarshan, "Hera Pheri" released in 2000 and revolved around a quirky, kind-hearted garage owner Baburao Ganpatrao Apte , a cunning loafer Raju and a struggling pauper Shyam .

The trio returned with a sequel "Phir Hera Pheri" in 2006, which was directed by Neeraj Vora.

