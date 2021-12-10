Parineeti Chopra cuts cake with Amitabh Bachchan as she clocks 10 years in Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor says ‘umar ho gayi'

On Thursday, Parineeti Chopra completed 10 years in Bollywood. The actor shared a video from the sets of Uunchai, where the cast and crew gave her a beautiful surprise.

Sharing a video from the Mehboob Studio in Mumbai, Parineeti wrote, “The best surprise ever! Thank you to the entire team of Uunchai and Team Parineeti for making yesterday incredible. To celebrate with and learn from such massive legends, I must have done something right. 10 years and I’m just about starting."

She added, “Special love for my A-team/family without whom I am nothing! It truly takes a village! Neha, Ajayji, Micheal, Manju, Govind, Sanjay and the massive team at YRF - You make this crazy, hectic life better! Needless to say, I am nothing without my FANS. Thank you for making me a part of your lives."

In the video, Parineeti can be seen entering the studio which is decorated with a silver-coloured balloons that read, ‘10 years of Parineeti Chopra’. She then says, “Oh my god,” and then cuts a cake. Parineeti's Uunchai co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher can also be seen in the video. She further says, “It is very difficult to surprise me but Rajshri team and team Parineeti have been extremely successful."

Parineeti's friend actor Arjun Kapoor commented on the video, “Umar ho gayi (You have aged). veteran now.” Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra wrote, “So cute!”

Parineeti made her Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh starrer Ladies vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. She later appeared in films such as Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, The Girl On The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Talking about completing 10 years in Bollywood, Parineeti said in a statement: “I have been fortunate to work in some of the landmark films in the history of Indian cinema and collaborate with some of the best directors, actors, technicians of our illustrious film industry. When you love your work, time flies and it’s happened to me.”

She added, “As I complete 10 years in cinema, I feel I have just started my journey. I’m raring to go actually for my next decade in cinema. I’m loving the kind of offers that are coming my way because I’m getting the freedom to express myself freely. I’m not going to play safe anymore. With The Girl On The Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, directors are seeing me in a new light and offering me the kind of work I always wanted to do."

Parineeti is currently shooting for Uunchai. She announced the project last month when she posted a picture with Sooraj and wrote: “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast.”