Parineeti Chopra dances around in ‘annoying’ Arjun Kapoor’s sweatshirt, he asks for payment. Watch

Actor Parineeti Chopra shared a video on Friday in which she revealed that Arjun Kapoor sent her his sweatshirt because she asked for it. In the video, Parineeti can be seen dancing around in joy, wearing the sweatshirt.

Sharing the video, Parineeti wrote, “That frustrating feeling when he annoys me and then does nice things. OK but I’m seriously touched that you sent me your sweatshirt when you saw that I loved it. Now we will have to remain friends because we share clothes. Oh no. @arjunkapoor (Annoying human being. Love you too).”

The video stars with the text, “A few weeks ago,” then Arjun's picture, which he posted on Instagram, wearing a black sweatshirt appears, on which Parineeti had commented, “Shoot done now send me this sweatshirt.” Arjun had replied to the comment, “You will need at least four of these to keep you warm in Kargil.”

Then another text appears on the screen that reads, “And then one day, suprisingly this happened." Another video in which Parineeti is seen dancing wearing Arjun's sweatshirt starts playing with the caption: “Free sweatshirt ki khushi (Happiness after getting a sweatshirt for free)." And at the end of the video, Parineeti asked her fans, “P.S. Who wore it better?”

Arjun replied to Parineeti's post and commented, “It looks better on you. BTW free hai yeh kisne bola (BTW who told you that it's for free)? Ma’am please send the payment, I’m sending you the link.” Parineeti replied to his comment, “@arjunkapoor Wifi nahi chal raha (My wifi is not working). K no worries please send your far-fetch password.”

One fan replied to Arjun's comment and wrote, “@arjunkapoor aww my Tom and Jerry. Baba free me de do na Pari ko (Please give it for free to Parineeti).” Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra also commented and wrote: “Sooooooo cute.”

Parineeti and Arjun co-starred in 2021 film Ishaqzaade, which marked his Bollywood debut. The duo also worked together in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, that was released last year.

