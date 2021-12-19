Parineeti Chopra slams talent show that listed her as the judge, asks them not to take advantage of kids, parents

Actor Parineeti Chopra shared a screenshot of a tweet, which was posted by a Twitter handle named Fun Kids India, an Indian online channel for kids. In the tweet shared by Parineeti, the organizers of the channel claimed that she will be the part of the judging panel of one of their competitions. Parineeti called it a “sham” and confirmed that she is not going to be a part of the show.

On Saturday, Parineeti shared a screenshot of a tweet by Fun Kids India. In the now-deleted tweet, the organizers mentioned that Parineeti and Salim Merchant will be the judges of the kids show.

Parineeti posted the screengrab and wrote, “Absolute SHAM - I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way.”

Fun Kids India replied to Parineeti's tweet and wrote, “We are in touch with your manager for the last 3 months, you have mentioned you are happy to come on board and want to meet us face to face. We are planning to meet you after 19th Dec 2022.” One person replied to the page's reply and wrote, “So that means, I email you and call you but you don't give any formal confirmation, yet I can say that I am associated with you? Doesn't that sound senseless? @FunKidsIndia."

Fun Kids India replied back to the internet user and said, “@mohammad bhai (brother), it's not one email or one call, it's 20+, every week, the agency involved has assured us... We want to come to Mumbai face-to-face meeting and got busy with our North India audition. Let's not discuss it here, please!!”

One person replied to Parineeti's tweet and said, “The nerve and audacity of some people. I’m so sorry you were mentioned in this! we all support you through this Sham!” The page once again clarified by replying to this person's tweet and wrote, “It's not a SHAM, the agency in the middle messed it up!! We want Parineeti to be our Grand Finale Judge, which is mid-2022.”

Parineeti is currently shooting for Uunchai. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.

