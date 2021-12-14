Parineeti Chopra thanks makers for supporting actors during tough pandemic time

This year has been particularly a great one for actor Parineeti Chopra, who had three releases -- Saina, The Girl on the Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, despite the pandemic.

While she is happy to have such a streak in these tough times, she also gives a special shout out to all the filmmakers who kept the momentum going for her as well as for other actors in the film industry.

“I want to mention that all producers, who had the vision and strength to shoot some of their films and support us. Even I managed to shoot films in this lockdown. I really have so much appreciation and respect for my producers in such a difficult time when they don’t have any revenue and no clarity as to what will happen. They are still supporting us and making our films, that’s speaks a lot,” Chopra notes.

The actor herself has been shooting filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s Unchai in the pandemic and will also be seen in Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

“So many filmmakers were making films during the pandemic. I have a huge respect for all these producers who gave actors work and employed them during such times. Otherwise there would have been so many more people who would have been jobless,” she adds.

Happy that things are finally bouncing back with theatres finally functioning completely, Chopra is looking forward to her films hitting cinema sin 2022.

“We have waited for such a long time. It is a bit unnatural for people who work in films to just wait for so long and not be part of the whole Friday release system and theatre. (The pandemic) lockdown was a huge cultural shift for us. Now of course it is time to be back. Nobody wants their industry to suffer in such a big way,” she notes.

While work-wise, things have been great, the 33-year-old also reveals that on the personal front too it was very fulfilling, especially because despite the situation she travelled the world.

“The pandemic was horrible but I travelled a lot. After pandemic started last year I had moved to London and was there for 6 months. I had come back to release the films this year and then again in March I left for Turkey and Austria, then Maldives and Nepal. I have been out of country for the entire year which is exactly how I love it. Travel is my number one passion. This year turned out amazing for me in that aspect also,” she ends.