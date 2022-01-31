Parineeti Chopra wants to delete Arjun Kapoor’s contact after he trolls her, calls Priyanka Chopra her ‘real, big sis’

Parineeti Chopra conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, where she answered questions about many of her colleagues from the film industry, including Arjun Kapoor and Karan Johar. She also showered praise on her cousin Priyanka Chopra.

When asked what she loves the most about Priyanka, Parineeti said, “Star for the world, real, big sis for me. I’m the eldest sibling for my brothers so she’s the ‘older sibling’ for me.” She gave a funny reply when asked to say something about Karan. “Bhala karega Johar, dhoondega mera shohar (Karan will do me the world of good and find me a husband),” she quipped.

Karan, Parineeti’s co-judge on Hunarbaaz, promised to find her a partner this year. He even tried to set her up with a few contestants on the show.

Parineeti pulled Arjun’s leg as a fan asked her to say ‘some good lines’ for him. “Some is too many,” she wrote. However, he hilariously trolled her back: “Yes, your voice doesn’t need to be heard. Best to speak less.” She shared his reply on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Delete contact.”

Earlier this month, Parineeti shared an appreciation post for Arjun but did not miss the opportunity to tease him there as well. She shared a video of herself dancing around happily in a sweatshirt gifted by him.

“That frustrating feeling when he annoys me and then does nice things. OK but I’m seriously touched that you sent me your sweatshirt when you saw that I loved it… Now we will have to remain friends because we share clothes. Oh no. @arjunkapoor (Annoying human being),” she wrote, adding ‘love you too’ but scratching it out.

Parineeti is currently seen as a judge on the talent reality show Hunarbaaz alongside Karan and Mithun Chakraborty. The show marks her television debut.

