Prabhakar Srinet :I love dabbling between different medium

Seen in films like Parathe Waali Gali and Muqaam, actor Prabhakar Srinet is glad that theatres are back on track and he set to be back on the stage.

“I was the saddest when theatres closed due to pandemic. Though all the work had slowed down but theatres and stage events were literally shut for months. But now, things are reviving and I am back on the stage. I am an actor who loves dabbling between mediums. I was away from theatre for long but now I am back. For an actor no two mediums are same but no two mediums are different either — so I’m determined not to restrict to one medium ever,” says the Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein and Chhoti Sardarni actor.

Hailing from Gorakhpur and armed with a BTech degree, Srinet asserts acting was on his mind since younger days.

“Writing, direction and acting, I wanted to do it all and that’s how my learning has been. When in Delhi, I trained myself as an actor, joined theatre and that’s when I fell in love with stage. Currently, I am doing a play with theatre biggies and I’m savouring every bit of it.”

Srinet has wrapped a feature film and is waiting for the shoot of another to start. “My next will be Love You Loktantra with prominent actors and then I am waiting to begin shooting for another film titled Adhaam. I also completed my first Hindi fictional book Vicharo ka Behan that will be published in July.”

The youngster also plans a project to shot back home.“I am planning to work on a Bhojpuri project based on my hometown and state. Bhojpuri cinema is a big and thriving industry but still it hasn’t received its due in the world of entertainment. So, a lot needs to be done,” concludes Srinet.