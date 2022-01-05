Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna: Top 5 regional stars who will explore Bollywood in 2022

The past two years were all about blurring lines between regional industries of the entertainment world, and 2022 will be in sync with the trend, and witness the rise of regional stars in Bollywood.

Here are the top five stars who are expected to cross boundaries with mega-budget projects.

Prabhas

Prabhas’ fans are in for a treat this year. The Baahubali actor will be seen on the big screen after 2019’s Saaho. There are different projects in line, which promises to bring out varied shades of his personality. If there is romantic musical, Radhe Shyam, there is also action packed Salaar, and a mythological Adipurush, which will not only strengthen his position in Bollywood, but widen his reach.

Naga Chaitanya will be seen alongside Aamir Khan in his Bollywood debut film

Naga Chaitanya

While South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni will be making a comeback in Bollywood after 17 years with fantastical Brahmastra, his son Naga Chaitanya will start a new chapter in his career with his debut in Hindi film industry through Laal Singh Chaddha. It is believed he will be seen as an Army officer in the film after he was clicked in the uniform on the sets.

Rashmika Mandanna

After ending 2021 with a successful Pushpa: The Rise, she is all set to foray into Bollywood with Goodbye and Mission Majnu, which will cement her pan-India position further.

Vijay Deverakonda

Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda, best known across the country for Arjun Reddy (2017), is set to mark his Bollywood debut with pan-India film, Liger. And it is expected to come with a fusion of different elements with Deverakonda, Mike Tyson and Ananya Panday. The big-budget film will release in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, ensuring a presence in each market.

Jr NTR will be seen in RRR this year

Jr NTR

South star Jr NTR will push his star power further with SS Rajamouli’s ambitious RRR this year. The film was supposed to release on January 7, but got postponed because of the resurgence of Covid infections in the country. However, that hasn’t affected the buzz around the south stars working with Bollywood biggies such as Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.