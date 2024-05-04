Pragya Jaiswal on working in Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein': It's a beautiful coincidence

Mumbai, Pragya Jaiswal says it is a beautiful coincidence that in her first Hindi film "Khel Khel Mein", she is sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar. HT Image

The Jabalpur-born actor had auditioned for Kumar's 2014 movie "Gabbar Is Back", which was directed by Telugu director Krish Jagarlamudi. Though she didn't get the part, the filmmaker later roped her in for his 2015 movie "Kanche", opposite Varun Tej.

“It's a beautiful coincidence. I auditioned for a film which was to be with Akshay sir. But I ended up debuting in the south because of that. And after doing so many films in the south, I'm finally doing my first hindi film with him. I'm just grateful for the opportunity and journey,” the 36-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

After "Kanche", Jaiswal starred in Telugu movies such as "Om Namo Venkatesaya", "Gunturodu", "Nakshatram", "Akhanda" and "Son of India".

In "Khel Khel Mein", the actor features alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk and Aditya Seal.

The comedy-drama is written and directed by Mudassar Aziz of “Happy Bhag Jayegi” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh” fame.

"For me, it is always about doing the right project. When this one came my way, I felt like it's a lovely role and I'd love to be a part of this film. Things happen when they are supposed to happen. You just have to be patient and work hard. It's an individual journey. I think this film happened at a time when I'm ready for it," she said.

Jaiswal said she was initially intimidated by the presence of a star like Kumar but soon realised there is no scope for nervousness on the set.

“You don't have scope to be nervous because you're in your character and you have to justify every word, line and moment of being in front of the camera. So I went to sir and introduced myself.

"I made the effort to go and chat with everyone because I wanted to get comfortable with them, it was important for all of us to have that camaraderie that reflects on screen," she added.

Going forward, Jaiswal said she wants to work with "best directors and biggest superstars".

"I want to get the best roles and scripts. That's the driving force of every actor. We are all hungry. We want to do the best of work... I think you just have to grab the opportunity, make the most of it, and hope that it will lead to your dreams one day. I'm hoping that all these opportunities will land me something greater," the actor said.

"Khel Khel Mein" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha and Ajay Rai. It is scheduled for release in theatres on September 6.

