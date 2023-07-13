Pramod Pathak: I refused 10 projects where they wanted me to play a neta!

After doing a string of web-series, Mirzapur and Maharani actor Pramod Pathak is now focusing on films and his true love – plays. Having played a politician in previous web shows, he is now focusing on doing diverse roles. Actor Pramod Pathak during shoot of film Main Atal Hoon at La Martiniere College in Lucknow

“I am trying to make sure that I don’t repeat myself and for that I have become very choosy. I refused at least 10 projects where they wanted me to play a neta! When I started 28 years back, I had done only plays for 12 years or so. I have a strong will to say no and do whatever is best to up the graph,” says the Raees (2017) actor on his recent visit to Lucknow for shoot.

He has completed three films. “I have shot for Suspect which stars Javed Jaffery’s son Meezaan and Nana Patekar. I am playing the negative lead. Then, I have done Agni with Pratik Gandhi where I play the role of fire department chief. Recently, I have shot for Mai Atal Hoon where I play a historical figure,” he says.

The Gangs of Wasseypur (2011) and Raazi (2018) actor will also feature in the third installment of his hit franchise. “Last year, I shot for Mirzapur-3 in Varanasi and Lucknow. This year, I will also shoot for Maharani-3 in Bhopal. So, after becoming part of such iconic series I can afford to go slow on OTT.”

Pathak is focusing on his own production of plays. “For my theatre group Kathakaar, I have written and directed two plays Mahar Thakuron ka Gaon and Dolkar Doma aur Yeti this year. I don’t act in my plays, but I am acting in A Peasant of El Salvador which has been directed by Aasar Padamsee. So, besides films I am focusing on theatre,” says the actor who hails from Lambhua (Sultanpur, UP).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Deep Saxena Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City. ...view detail