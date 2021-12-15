Prateik Babbar: I regret not having a chance to show my grandparents the man I am today

From struggling with drug addition to getting his life back on track, actor Prateik Babbar has come a long way in his personal and professional journey. But there is one regret that he continues to live with.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My journey has been a ride full of highs and lows but with not many regrets. Except for one of not having a chance to show my grandparents the man I have become today,” says Prateik, son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil.

The actor continues, “I could have done a lot of things differently. But then I would have been perfect, made no mistakes, and I would have had nothing to learn. If I would have been perfect, I would have known everything there is to know about in this world.”

After getting noticed in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na in 2008, Prateik went off the radar as he was in rehab to combat drug addiction. He has been piecing his life together since. Today, he is credited for featuring in projects such as Chhichhore (2019), Four More Shots Please, Mumbai Saga and his latest web show Hiccups and Hookups.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Looking back, Prateik says, “Sometimes fate has its own game plan, and it is no one’s fault. We need to learn how to embrace it and make peace with it rather than fighting something that can’t be undone. My biggest lessons are that failure is your biggest teacher, trust and respect are the core of any friendship or relationship, and everybody has their own beautiful and unique journey. So be more grateful, more compassionate, dream more, and love more.”

The actor, who turned 35 last month, admits that age is catching up with him, and he is actually happy about it, as he puts, “I am finally getting older”.

The actor, who will next be seen in India Lockdown and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, adds, “I am extremely grateful to be my mother’s son. I am lucky to have been brought up by my grandparents. And I cherish every single moment of it.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}