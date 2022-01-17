Prateik Babbar: Risk comes with the territory now, we don’t have much of a choice as actors

Prateik Babbar recently took to Instagram to quip that his year started on a “positive note”. And even though the actor meant that he was infected with Covid-19, professionally, things are actually looking positive for him in 2022. His lineup includes Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Taapsee Pannu and Prateik Gandhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I hope and pray to God, this year is hectic for all of us not just me. This godforsaken virus, with new names comes up every few months. I hope all of us can stay busy and have a lot of work,” says the 35-year-old, who hopes to resume shooting in a week.

Having battled the virus, ask Babbar if he is now scared of venturing outdoors to shoot again, and he replies it is a risk actors have to take. “We as actors don’t have much of a choice, it comes with the territory now. I think it’s a hit and miss, if you are lucky, you don’t catch it. I was lucky for two years and finally got it. I was shooting throughout the past two years, taking fights, masked up, using sanitisers all the time. Shoots were happening in bubble ike scenarios. Inspite of that, I got it,” he shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor has now recovered fully, and looks back at the experience of being down with Covid-19 as “something very new”.

He recalls, “I had never felt something like this in any sickness before. I was extremely weak for the first three-four days, with 103 fever. Then it came down and stayed at 100 for a couple of days.These days were torture, I was trembling, shivering. But slowly it settled down. I took the required medicines, ate healthy, looked after myself and my body. I came out a winner,and raring to go.”

However, after testing negative, Babbar took his time to get back to his usual routine. “I went to the gym for the first time in a couple of weeks. I was apprehensive as I felt weak. It was mind over body. It was great to be back to reading scripts, work and life,” he ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}