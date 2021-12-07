Prayers of my fans and well-wishers have worked for me: Aniruddh Dave

Last seen in film Bell Bottom, actor Aniruddh Dave faced and overcame a tough phase after contracting the Covid-19 virus in April this year. After getting discharged in June, the actor was on the road to recovery and finally got back wholeheartedly doing what he loves the most — acting.

“Life tried me with full might and I rose up to the situation with all my capacity. It was a nerve wrecking battle and made me learn many life lessons that will be part of my being always. Admitted in ICU, I did get weak at times but my family and friends just never gave up on me,” says the Shorgul, Pranaam and Patiala Babes actor.

He adds, “My mentors filmmaker Sanjiv Jaiswal and Satishji (Kaushik) were the ones who stood by me and didn’t let me give up on life. In fact, prayers of my fans and well-wishers have worked for me.”

Dave is happy be being on sets. “When I am in front of the camera, it makes me forget all and just become the character I am playing. I wrapped a web project for a big banner. It made me all happy and very pleased to be able to deliver my best as a performer.”

His film Quota: The Reservation got selected for the Best Foreign Film at the London Independent Film Awards 2021 and is an official entry at the Berlin International Art Film Festival. “Besides, film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nai Hoti received Best Feature Film in Haryanvi Language at the 67th National Film Awards so all this escalated my enthusiasm and excitement for the craft.”

Talking about his role in Quota…, he adds, “I remember meeting the maker and director Sanjiv in Lucknow on sets of his earlier film. So, he shared this concept (cast divide) and I got on board. Personally, I feel social pressure is insignificant and what matters is the pressure to play such socially charged roles to its best. While playing this character multiple things played on my mind like what those youngsters must have faced and how they fought those situations.”

The young actor also dabbled into production and plans to come up with more shows and series soon.

“Currently, crime-based TV series Jurm aur Jazbaat with Ronit Roy as an anchor from my production house is on air and soon others too will follow. When you have your own production house, you can write, direct and associate with other creative aspects. Above all, one can also provide many daily wage technicians a source income in these hard times,” he said.