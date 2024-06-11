Preity Zinta dazzles in sultry red gown in new photoshoot for FTV. Watch

Preity Zinta made her grand comeback at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actor, who is also returning to the silver-screen after 11 years with Lahore 1947, recently had a stunning photoshoot during her Cannes visit. Preity did a digital cover shoot for the fashion and luxury lifestyle magazine in Monaco. (Also read: Preity Zinta shares unseen pics from Cannes Film Festival, calls Santosh Sivan ‘mad genius’. See post) Preity Zinta posed in a red gown for a magazine cover shoot at Cannes 2024.

Preity Zinta stuns in Cannes photoshoot

The actress posted a video on her social media accounts featuring her glamorous photoshoot. The video shows her wearing red, blue, and cream-colored gowns for the cover shoot at Cannes 2024. In the video, she starts off in a stylish off-shoulder red dress with a bird-shaped silver and red necklace, and her hair down. She then poses in a blue gown and accessorises it with a silver necklace with light-blue pearls, and has her hair in a bun. Finally, she is seen in a cream-colored gown.

Preity Zinta recalls being advised not to do Kya Kehna

Preity, in the interview with the magazine was asked about playing a single mother in Kya Kehna (2000) which goes against the conservative norms. The actor told, “I loved the script of Kya Kehna and was very excited to be a part of it. A lot of people told me it would be professional suicide to debut with such an unconventional film. No one wants to see a teenage single mother in a first film so I took it up as a challenge. Moreover, I loved the idea of working the Kundan Shah. He was India’s finest directors, and I was really looking forward to working with him and learning from him.”

Preity Zinta's upcoming project

Priety will be next seen in Aamir Khan Productions' Lahore 1947. The film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role and is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The movie also features Sunny's elder son Karan Deol in a pivotal character. The story is set in the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition in 1947.