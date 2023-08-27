Preity Zinta remembers late father-in-law, shares their pic with sweet note: Loved cooking your favourite Indian dishes

Actor Preity Zinta penned a note paying tribute to her late father-in-law Jon Swindle. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Preity also posted a throwback photo featuring herself and Jon. (Also Read | Preity Zinta plays Koi Mil Gaya song to put her kids to sleep)

Preity shares pic with Jon

Preity Zinta with her father-in-law Jon Swindle.

In the old photo, from her wedding, Preity wore a red lehenga and matching blouse. She also wore traditional jewellery. Jon was seen in a white shirt, blue tie, and grey suit. He had a red mark (tika) on his forehead. Both of them smiled as they held hands and posed for the camera.

Preity pens note for Jon

Sharing the picture, Preity captioned the post, "Dear Jon, I will miss your warmth, your kindness and most of all your incredible sense of humour. I loved going shooting with you, loved cooking your favourite Indian dishes and having conversations on every topic under the sun. Thank you so much for opening your home and your heart to me and my family (folded hands emoji)."

Preity further wrote, "The East Coast will never be the same without you. I know you are at peace right now and at a happy place. Rest in peace (broken heart emoji)." She also added the hashtags – RIP, RIP Jon Swindle, father-in-law and Om Shanti. Reacting to the post, Sussanne Khan said, "So sorry to you and Gene for your loss pree... May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Sussanne, Celina react to Preity's post

Celina Jaitly wrote, "My deepest condolences to you and Gene. What a lovely photograph exudes so much love." A fan commented, "Feel sorry, may his soul rest in peace. My condolences to everyone." "Our prayers and condolences Mrs Goodenough to you and your family," said an Instagram user.

About Preity's family

Preity married Jon's son Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. The duo became parents to twins in 2021. Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

