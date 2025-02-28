Preity Zinta responds to trolling from ‘spineless keyboard cowherds’ over pics from Mahakumbh

Actor Preity Zinta, who recently visited Mahakumbh Mela for the third time, has criticised those who tried to troll her. Recently, after her visit, the actor had shared a post about her visit and stay. A section of the people criticised her for "flying in private jets and getting VIP treatment". (Also Read | Preity Zinta shares she is feeling sad after visiting Maha Kumbh. Here's why) Preity Zinta visited Mahakumbh Mela for the third time recently.

Preity Zinta talks about getting trolled for Mahakumbh post

On Thursday, Preity held an Ask Me Anything session on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote, "Today feels like a perfect day for an impromptu #Pzchat! Any recommendations for a chat, or should we keep it generic? Let me know folks as I have an hour to chat." A person asked her, "Why did your harmless Kumbh pic trigger an avalanche of trolls against you?"

The actor responded, "People that try to pull you down are already below you so who cares about them and about trolls and spineless keyboard cowherds. Real guts is when you try & make a positive change around you & your environment and make the world a better place for others and for yourself."

Preity writes about negative tweets

Preity was also asked, "What is your first reaction when you get to see some negative news or posts on X ??" She said, "When I’m with my kids, I barely go on social media or check my phone cuz I want to be a present mom & give them my full undivided attention. I also don’t want to set a bad example for them by always being on the phone, so I miss a lot of what’s happening on X and don’t feel compelled to comment on every issue. The exception to the rule is fake news which I’m seriously allergic to."

Preity recent visit to Mahakumbh

Recently, Preity shared a post on X and said, "This was my third time at the Kumbh Mela & it was magical, heartwarming & a bit sad. Magical because no matter how hard I try, I cannot explain how I felt. Heartwarming because I went with my mom & it meant the world to her. Sad, because I wanted to be liberated from the various cycles of life & death only to realise the duality of life & attachment. Am I ready to let go of my family, my children & the people I love? No! I’m not!"

"It’s deeply moving & humbling when it dawns on you, that the strings of attachment are strong & mighty & no matter what your attachment is, eventually your spiritual journey & the journey ahead is solo! I came back with the notion that - we are not human beings having a spiritual experience but spiritual beings having a human experience. Beyond this I don’t know, but I’m confident, my curiosity will definitely pave the way towards all the answers I seek… till then …"

How some people tried to troll Preity

Reacting to the post, a person wrote, "While you enjoy luxury, flying in private jets and getting VIP treatment. The rest would visit a hundred times more if they didn’t have to struggle just to experience a little bit of that visit...While only you flaunt the privileged perks. Maybe they just can’t afford that private jet lifestyle." Another comment read, "Anyone who is accorded VVIP treatment can go multiple times without hassles." A tweet read, "I wish that one visit you would have taken like any other common citizen of our country."

Mahakumbh Mela commenced on January 13 and concluded on February 26. Millions attended the festival over the last month including several celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Raveena Tandon and others.