Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra discharged from hospital
bollywood

Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra discharged from hospital

Actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra got discharged from the hospital on Tuesday. The couple tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.
Prem Chopra and Uma Chopra discharged from the hospital.
Published on Jan 05, 2022 02:44 PM IST
PTI |

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra got discharged from a hospital on Tuesday. The couple tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Prem and Uma were admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where they received the monoclonal antibody cocktail. On Monday, Dr. Jalil Parkar who is treating the couple said, "They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well." Prem and Uma were admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Prem started his career back in the early 1960s. Some of his best films are: Shaheed (1965), Upkaar (1967), Purab Aur Pashchim, Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), Do Anjaane (1976), Jaadu Tona (1977), Kala Sona, Dostana (1980), Kranti (1981), Jaanwar(1982), Phool Bane Angaarey (1991) and many more. He has acted with the late actor Rajesh Khanna in more than 19 films. Prem was last seen playing the role of Papaji in Varun V. Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2, which was released on November 19, 2021. 

Prem's wife Uma is a costume designer. She is the younger sister of late actor Raj Kapoor's wife, late Krishna Kapoor. Prem and Uma tied the knot in 1969.

Recently, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Sumona Chakravarti, Drashti Dhami, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for Covid-19.

RELATED STORIES

Read More: Prem Chopra and wife test positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 10,860 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which was the highest daily count since April 7, 2021, while two more patients succumbed to the infection. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Pulwama encounter
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Australia vs England, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score
Shantanu Thakur
India Covid cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP