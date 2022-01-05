Prem Chopra and wife Uma Chopra discharged from hospital

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra got discharged from a hospital on Tuesday. The couple tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Prem and Uma were admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where they received the monoclonal antibody cocktail. On Monday, Dr. Jalil Parkar who is treating the couple said, "They both have received the monoclonal antibody cocktail and are recuperating well. Hopefully (he) will be discharged in a day or two. At the age of 86 years (he) is responding quite well." Prem and Uma were admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Prem started his career back in the early 1960s. Some of his best films are: Shaheed (1965), Upkaar (1967), Purab Aur Pashchim, Do Raaste (1969), Kati Patang (1970), Do Anjaane (1976), Jaadu Tona (1977), Kala Sona, Dostana (1980), Kranti (1981), Jaanwar(1982), Phool Bane Angaarey (1991) and many more. He has acted with the late actor Rajesh Khanna in more than 19 films. Prem was last seen playing the role of Papaji in Varun V. Sharma's Bunty Aur Babli 2, which was released on November 19, 2021.

Prem's wife Uma is a costume designer. She is the younger sister of late actor Raj Kapoor's wife, late Krishna Kapoor. Prem and Uma tied the knot in 1969.

Recently, John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal, producer Ekta Kapoor, actors Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Sumona Chakravarti, Drashti Dhami, veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, producer Rhea Kapoor and her filmmaker-husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 10,860 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which was the highest daily count since April 7, 2021, while two more patients succumbed to the infection.