Priyanka Chopra gets teased by Parineeti Chopra for her love for heels, check out her post

Actor Parineeti Chopra has re-shared a picture in which a person wore heels even as she hurt her foot. Parineeti tagged her cousin, actor Priyanka Chopra on the post.

In the photo, while the person wore a silver heel on one foot, the other foot was plastered but with the shoe still on her foot. The picture's caption read, "Me when I break my leg." Parineeti wrote, "This is you @priyankachopra."

Parineeti Chopra shared a picture.

Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra often tag each other and also comment on one another's posts on Instagram. In October, Priyanka had gone scuba diving and shared pictures on the social media platform. Parineeti had commented, "Yayyy. So happy you’re joining the wild side."

When Parineeti, while vacationing in The Maldives shared a selfie in a red swimsuit, Priyanka had also commented on it. “Aha! Inspired maybe??!” Priyanka wrote. Parineeti responded, “@priyankachopra not maybe, FOR SURE!”

A few days before that, Priyanka had dropped a similar picture after she had reunited with her husband, singer Nick Jonas in the US. In the selfie, Priyanka opted for a red and black bikini. Parineeti had commented, "Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on Instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed."

Parineeti has been shooting for Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. She will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. She was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which also starred Arjun Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has several projects in the pipeline including The Matrix Resurrections, Jim Strouse's Text For You, and the drama series Citadel. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

