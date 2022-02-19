Priyanka Chopra looks 'beautiful' as she flaunts fresh hairstyle in new video, her fans go ‘wow’

Actor Priyanka Chopra flaunted her new hairstyle in a new ad. Priyanka's fans complimented her for her new look.

The haircare company, owned by the actor herself, shared Priyanka's short video on their Instagram handle, with the caption, “We cut the frills & focused on giving you superior, quality formulas that @priyankachopra swears by.”

In the video, Priyanka can be seen sporting dark hair, with mid parting. She can be heard saying, "It took me a really long time to get to this place. Normally, I feel like my hair are the strongest than it's ever been."

One fan complimented Priyanka, “She is the most beautiful.” Another one said, “I don't know what's coming but I am sure that it's gonna be amazing.” While another one called her a “queen," and one said, “wow.”

Earlier this year, Priyanka shared a video of herself, flaunting her short coloured hair, making her fans go “wow.” Priyanka styled her hair in big waves and even got some fresh golden-caramel highlights.

Read More: Priyanka Chopra flaunts her new hairstyle to Ariana Grande's song New Hair. Watch

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the popular sci-fi film franchise. Priyanka played the role of Sati in the film. She opened up about her character in the film and told EW, “It was really fun, at least in the physicality, even with the hair, to have references to young Sati. Even the clothes, we treated her like a warrior but at the same time had an homage to her Indiana roots. We used colors which were Indian. We had borders of sarees. Little details which were so amazing and so well done by the team that as soon as I put it on there was something very sacred about who I became.”

Priyanka has several other projects in the pipeline. She will also be seen in the film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. She also has Text For You with Celine Dion and Sam Heughan, a wedding themed reality show, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and the Ma Anand Sheela biopic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail