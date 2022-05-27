Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and more celebs pay tribute to Ray Liotta: 'Rest in peace goodfella'

Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta died in the Dominican Republic. Reports on Saturday said that he was in the country shooting for the film Dangerous Waters. He was 67. As celebrities from Hollywood mourned the loss of Ray, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, and other actors from the Hindi film industry, also expressed grief on social media. Also read: Goodfellas actor Ray Liotta dies at 67: media reports

Priyanka Chopra shared the news of actor’s death on her Instagram Stories. She added a broken heart and a clapboard emoji next to a picture of Ray to convey her grief. Reacting to Ray’s demise, Ranveer Singh shared a picture of the actor. In the caption, he wrote, “1954-2022. #RayLiotta,” with a heartbreaking emoji. Following them, Arjun Kapoor shared, “Rest in peace goodfella…”

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's Instagram stories.

While Ray was best known for his role in Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas, he had performed in a number of other films over the years, such as, Field of Dreams, The Many Saints of Newark, Marriage Story and No Sudden Move. He also starred in Shades of Blue with Jennifer Lopez.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to Ray, Jennifer penned a long note on social media. It read, “Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue…The first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside…I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella. We shared some intense moments on set those three years! When I first heard he took the job on Shades of Blue, I was thrilled, and the first time we walked on set to do our first scene together there was an electric spark and a mutual respect and we both knew this was going to be good.”

“We enjoyed doing our scenes together and I felt lucky to have him there to work with and learn from. Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest and so very emotional. Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly. We lost a great today…RIP Ray… It’s so sad to lose you what seems way to soon…I will remember you always. Sending so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones,” she added to the post.

