Priyanka Chopra reacts as Dia Mirza lauds her in The Matrix Resurrections: 'There is something so incredible about this'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has responded to actor Dia Mirza who lauded her for her latest film, The Matrix Resurrections. Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Dia shared Priyanka's post and complimented her.

Dia Mirza wrote, "There is something so incredible about this. This. Priyanka keep shining (white heart and raised hands emojis)." She also tagged Priyanka Chopra. Sharing Dia's post on her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote, "Aww thank you Dee @diamirzaofficial."

In the original post, shared by Priyanka on her Instagram account earlier this week, she had posted a picture of herself from the film. She had captioned it, "The Matrix is calling you @thematrixmovie is in theatres and @hbomax TODAY!! #MatrixResurrections."

Recently, Priyanka mother Dr Madhu Chopra had also shared an appreciation post for her daughter. On Instagram, she had shared a picture with Priyanka. They were dressed for the red carpet premiere of The Matrix Resurrections.

Along with the picture, she wrote, "Celebrating the dedication you've shown on the way to this achievement. You've earned every bit of the success. Heartfelt Congratulations and Best wishes for the launch of Matrix and all your future endeavours."

Along with her mother, Priyanka was also accompanied by her parents-in-law Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas for the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections. However, Priyanka's husband, singer Nick Jonas couldn't attend the screening of the film.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Priyanka had said, “He couldn't make it tonight. Somebody in his tour tested positive, so he wanted to be careful coming in." The film released in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also has several projects in the pipeline including Jim Strouse's Text For You, and the drama series Citadel co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

