Priyanka Chopra says her pet peeve is 'when female characters are written as weak just because they're female'

Priyanka Chopra has played some strong characters in her career on film and TV. From champion boxer Mary Kom to FBI agent Alex Parrish, she has portrayed her fair share of confident women. In a recent interaction, the actor admitted that roles where female characters are 'diminished' for being emotional is something she dislikes.

Priyanka was recently seen on screen in a small but significant role in The Matrix Resurrections, where she played a grown-up Sati. "It's a pet peeve of mine when female characters are diminished, or they're made emotional or they can't make decisions because they're emotionally marred versus the male characters," she said to Entertainment Weekly in a recent interaction.

Speaking to the publication for their Bold School series, Priyanka added that she has "fought that in many, many jobs that I've done over time". She added that even though she is ok fighting it but it remains her pet peeve when "female characters are written as weak because they're female".

The actor, however, emphasised that she likes fragility in her characters and prefers to find strength in non-physical aspects. "I like fragility. I like to find vulnerabilities in my characters, and I think there's such a strength to accepting your vulnerabilities and being flawed and being ok with it," she added.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas became parents via surrogacy recently. The couple shared identical posts on social media on Saturday 12 am, writing, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (red heart emoji)."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra confirms actor welcomed baby daughter: 'She always wanted to have lots of kids'

Even though the couple has not divulged details such as the baby's sex, reports claim that their newborn is a baby girl, something that Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra confirmed in an interaction with India Today. "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self. We are all very proud of her," Meera told the publication.

