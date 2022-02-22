Priyanka Chopra showers love on Kareena Kapoor's kids Taimur and Jeh, but fan wants her baby's pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra has reacted to actor Kareena Kapoor's birthday post for her younger son Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan. Taking to her Instagram, Kareena on Monday, shared a post featuring her elder son Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh as they crawled on the floor of their home.

In the pictures, Taimur was on his fours and Jeh followed him. Both of them were dressed in T-shirts and shorts. Jeh turned one on Monday.

Sharing the photo, Kareena captioned the post, "Bhaiii (brother), wait for me I am one today. Let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma (mother) following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life. #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond."

Reacting to the post, Priyanka wrote, "Too cute (heart eye emoji)." A fan replied to Priyanka's comment, writing, "Waiting Jonas one ma’am.” The fan was talking about Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas’ newborn baby. The couple has not shared their baby’s name or picture yet.

Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan also reacted to the post, "Happy birthday, Jeh Jaan! Love u. Always. And Tim too." Amrita Arora wrote, "Jeh baba (red heart emoji)." Dia Mirza Rekhi said, "Happy Birthday Jeh." Soha Ali Khan commented, "Happy birthday Jeh baba!!"

In another post, featuring Saif and Jeh, Kareena had written, "Ok abba (father) will follow too. I love you. #MyBoys #Forever #MyTigers." Saif Al and Kareena tied the knot in 2012. Four years later, in 2016, the two were blessed with their first son Taimur, and last year, they embraced parenthood once again with the birth of Jeh.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film will release now on August 11 this year. It is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Priyanka was recently seen in The Matrix Resurrections and has wrapped the romantic comedy Text For You opposite Sam Hueghan, as well as the series Citadel. She is also set to star alongside Anthony Mackie in the action film Ending Things. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka and Nick recently became parents via surrogacy. Last month, the couple on Instagram shared a post announcing the birth of 'a baby via surrogate'. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they had posted.

