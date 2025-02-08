Priyanka Chopra's attempt to tie gathbandhan ‘really tight’ at brother's wedding cracks up bride. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra married Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai on Friday evening. The actor attended her brother’s wedding in Mumbai with her husband, Nick Jonas, and the rest of the family. She posted inside pictures and videos, one of which caught everyone’s attention. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra greets paparazzi with namaste, Nick Jonas waves at them as they arrive at Siddharth Chopra's house) Neelam Upadhyaya and Siddharth Chopra smiled at Priyanka Chopra's antics. (Instagram; Magic Motion Media)

Priyanka Chopra ties gathbandhan for brother

Priyanka shared the sneak peek of her brother’s wedding on Instagram, writing, “To a lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine and happiness. #SidNee ki shaadi! @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya.” She posted pictures she clicked at the wedding with Siddharth and Neelam, as well as her in-laws Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr, and a video of all the family dancing at baraat.

One of the videos she posted shows her tying the gathbandhan (also known as granthi bandhanam) before the couple takes the seven pheras. In the video, she says her mom, Madhu Chopra, asked her to tie it ‘really tight’, and as soon as she heard it, she did her best to ensure the knot didn’t come undone, putting all her might into it. The actor looked so hilarious doing it that she cracked up the bride, and even her brother couldn’t help but smile.

Numerous fans left comments under the video about the moment, with one of them writing, “After so long felt like I'm seeing a relatable 'celeb fam' wedding. As in cutely PC tying the cloth knot... and dancing near the car... sharing candid moments just like we do... cute.” Another wrote, “Just a normal indian girl enjoying her brother's marriage.” Actor Mindy Kaling left a comment that read, “Beautiful. Congrats to your family!”

About the wedding

Priyanka and her daughter Malti Marie flew down to India last month to attend her brother’s wedding festivities. While she went directly to Hyderabad, Priyanka took a break from work and went to Mumbai earlier this week, right on time for the haldi, mehendi and sangeet. While Nick missed some of the wedding festivities, he flew down for the sangeet and the wedding. Priyanka’s cousins Mannara Chopra and Parineeti Chopra also attended the wedding on Friday.