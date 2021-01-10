Puneet Issar on 30 years of Sanam Bewafa: The charisma of Salman made it a hit
A film about two feuding Pathan Tribal families and the innocence of young love was the premise of Sanam Bewafa, was a superhit in 1991 upon its release. 30 years later, Puneet Issar, who played a prominent role in the film which also starred Salman Khan, Chandni, Danny Denzongpa and late actor Pran, takes a trip down the memory lane to share why he thinks the films still remains fresh in everyone’s mind.
“The film is timeless. The music of the film composed by Mahesh-Kishor and the charisma of Salman Khan is what made the film a hit, a super duper hit. Along with that the dialogues were just superb, the story was emotional and it connected with the audience. It also had some great performances, larger-than-life characters, everything worked wonderfully,” says Issar, who played the role of Afzal Khan in the Saawan Kumar Tak- directed film.
The actor says it was an important film for him too as it was his first project after Mahabharat in which his portrayal of Duryodhan was much appreciated.
“After playing Duryodhan, I did this film and people were wondering how Puneet Issar was going to perform in the film. I have very fond memories of the film,” he adds.
Issar also shares how this film marked the beginning of a very formidable friendship with Salman.
“Me and Salman have been very good friends for the past 40 years. He is a very good friend. It was a very happy camaraderie on set and off it as well. We had a damn good equation. We used to workout together and train together. When he used to shoot I would be around on set and even he would be around set during my scenes. I had a song in that film where I had dance and remember how Salman would say, ‘Punz, fantastic job’,” he recalls.
The actor also says that after the release of the film, he and Salman used to visit theatres to see what the reaction of the audience was like.
“We used to go to Gaiety Galaxy see that people would throw coins at the screen whenever we would appear on screen and they would whistle and dance to the songs. They enjoyed the film thoroughly,” he concludes.
By Juhi Chakraborty
